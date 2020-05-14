Fascinating Vintage Photos of Walt Disney in the 1940s

Take a look back at the entertainment legend and master of animation magic during the 1940s:
|Discussing their work on Disney's latest extravaganza, 'Fantasia,' with Deems Taylor and Leopold Stokowski, 1940. (Bettmann)
|Playing with his daughter and dog in the garden, Los Angeles, California, 1940s. (Earl Theisen)
|On Copacabana Beach, an 8mm movie camera in hand, Rio de Janeiro, 1941. (Hart Preston)
|On Copacabana Beach, looking through an 8mm movie camera, Rio de Janeiro, 1941. (Hart Preston)
|Riding a two-person bicycle with wife Lillian Disney, Rio de Janeiro, 1941. (Hart Preston)
|Dancing with a woman, Rio de Janeiro, 1941. (Hart Preston)
|On a boat trip with a group of his employees, Brazil, 1941. (Hart Preston)
|1941. (NBCUniversal)
|At the 14th Academy Awards at Biltmore Hotel, Los Angeles, 1942. (CBS)
|Discussing model plane in front of sketches for WWII naval flight training film with Lt. J.C. Hutchison, 1942. (Mark Kauffman)
|With painter Edith Moore, Burbank, California, 1943.
|In his office, Los Angeles, 1944. (Jerry Cooke)
|1944. (Bettmann)
|Posing for a portrait next to a Donald Duck storyboard, Los Angeles, 1945. (Earl Theisen)
|Lighting a cigarette while seating next to a storyboard for the commissioned animated short 'Hookworm,' Los Angeles, 1945. (Earl Theisen)
|Umpiring a company softball game, Los Angeles, 1945. (Earl Theisen)
|The voice of Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck (Clarence Nash), 1945.
|with Eddy Nelson, who scrutinises a music score for the Disney film 'Make Mine Music,' 1946. (Hulton Archive)
|Drawing a few sketches for two kids while waiting to testify before the HUAC, Washington, D.C., 1947. (Bettmann)
|Holding his famous creation, Mickey Mouse, in his office, 1949. (Hulton-Deutsch)
|In his Hollywood office with an Oscar, 1949. (Popperfoto)
|Introducing his two new canine characters in the latest film 'The Lady and The Tramp,' 1949. (Keystone)
