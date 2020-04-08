Hong Kong at Night in the 1960s Through Amazing Color Photos

These amazing color photos were found by Martin Snelling that captured street scenes of Hong Kong at night in the 1960s.
|Jorden Road, Kowloon
|Aberdeen
|Buddhist Offering
|Eastern District
|Emporium, Parkes St.
|Hennessy Road
|Hong Kong Building
|Hong Kong Building
|Hong Kong State Theatre
|Middle Autumn Festival
|Middle Autumn Festival
|Nathan Road, Kowloon
|Queen's Road
|Street Scenes at Night
|Tai Pak Floating Restaurant
|Tai Pak Floating Restaurant
|Victoria City
|View of Hong Kong
